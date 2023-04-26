A show for modern outcasts. They are selling a remote island in Scotland

Barlocko Island is located off the southern coast of Scotland. “Having a private island where you can get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is still romantic,” said real estate agent Aaron Edgar of the Galbraith Group, who says potential owners can look forward to a peaceful scenery all around.

The island, which covers an area of ​​about 101,000 square meters, can be reached on foot, by tractor, or by quad bike at low tide. At low tide it is necessary to use a boat that can be anchored to the pebbly beach. “It’s the perfect base for exploring the island, for a dip in the cool water or for a picnic,” says Edgar.

Much attention is expected

There is not a single building on the island and, according to the mediator, no one has ever applied for a building permit in history. He writes that it is up to the future owner to check options with local authorities CNN.

However, Barlocco is part of an Area of ​​Special Scientific Interest, which are areas in Britain with rare animals or plants. For example, sea gulls nest on the island, and there is also a kind of tulip rock.

Despite some challenges, Edgar expects there will be a lot of interest in the remote island. “We’ve already seen strong demand for private islands, both within the domestic and overseas markets,” says the broker.