A strong man has returned to the Elders Organization

On Tuesday, Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin agreed to the terms of a two-part, one-year contract.

The deal is worth $700,000 in the National Hockey League (NHL) and $200,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL).

“Scott is a familiar face to the establishment,” team general manager Pierre Dorion told LNH.com. He plays hard, makes a physical presence, is respected on the ice and has strong leadership qualities. We will look to him to guide our young and young players.”

29-year-old Saborin returns with Ottawa, who was part of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the last campaign. In the 2019-2020 season, the striker played 35 matches in the uniform of the notables, and collected six points, including two goals, in addition to a total of 33 minutes of penalty kicks. He only played once in the NHL last year.

In all, the original right winger from Orleans, Ontario, appeared in 314 AHL games, scoring 79 points. On three occasions, he crossed the 100-minute dungeon mark in a campaign.