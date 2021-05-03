A third community fridge in Regina, Heritage District

This is the third refrigerator that has been provided to the local community in the provincial capital and is accessible 24 hours a day.

The success of the first community fridge is proof, according to the organization, that there is a need in Regina. Photo: Taken from Instagram / reginacommunityfridge12thave

Food insecurity is a problem in Canada and Regina, according to volunteer who manages the new community refrigerator, Sarah Maria Dubessi. The epidemic made things worse as you say.

There are many who are hungry, so, yes, these refrigerators are essential to help those who need them. Quote from:Sarah Maria Dubici, volunteer responsible for the community refrigerator in the Heritage District

“Everyone has the right to help themselves, and everyone can contribute,” says Ms Dubaisy.

She adds that this new community refrigerator is in a place considered a food desert.

Although Carmichael Outreach does serve hot meals, There is no supermarket 2 km away , Determined.

How can people who have to walk and who have to feed children walk 4 Walk kilometers to go shopping? Quote from:Sarah Maria Dubici, volunteer responsible for the community refrigerator in the Heritage District

Two doors lead to basic necessities with access to the fridge from the side. Photo: Radio Canada / Samanda Brace

Donations of all kinds

Various products and commodities can be donated, such as vegetables, bread, dairy products, and cans.

Sara Maria Daubisse also mentions many other essential products, in particular feminine hygiene products.

I try to educate people about products like menstrual products because they are essential, but people seldom think about it. Quote from:Sarah Maria Dubici, volunteer responsible for the community refrigerator in the Heritage District

However, some products are not accepted, such as meat, seafood, alcohol, expired foods, or even homemade dishes.

According to volunteers, initiatives like community refrigerators are helping to prevent crime and make neighborhoods in the capital safer.

In order to be able to help as many people as possible, there must be more volunteers, and the initiative must be open to everyone.

With information from Samanda Brace