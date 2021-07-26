A third dose of the vaccine is possible for travelers

The Quebec government confirms that travelers will be able to get a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, if it is “necessary” to allow them to make a trip abroad. It’s a decision to take into account, though it sets.

In recent days, travelers have lamented that they cannot take a trip abroad because some countries and cruise ship companies refuse to accommodate passengers who have received two or some different COVID-19 vaccines. However, about three million people across the country have received a combination of different vaccines, According to the latest federal government data.

So the Department of Health and Social Services confirmed on Saturday that it would “exceptionally” allow an additional dose of the RNA vaccine to be given to people “whose need to travel outside the country requires them.” Quebec says the measure applies to people who have been vaccinated on a mixed schedule. They received the AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccine in the first dose and the messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) in the second dose.

Quebecers who have received two doses of the CoveShield vaccine will also be able to receive an additional dose of the vaccine, this time from the ARN Messager. Currently, Covishield, which is the Indian version of AstraZeneca, is not authorized in some European countries, although it is approved by the World Health Organization.

international recognition

For its part, the Legault government says that people who have received two doses of the Covishield vaccine or a combination of vaccines are “good protection against COVID-19”. Mixed schedule that includes viral vector vaccine and RNA [messager] It has been accepted as fully valid in Quebec and Canada,” confirms MSSS Public Affairs Consultant Marie-Helen Emond.

However, there is no “international consensus” on the subject, Quebec admits. It is therefore possible to obtain an additional dose if the vaccines received in Canada are not recognized in the country visited. These people should make an appointment for repair or come to the parlour.”I Emond.

Legault’s government is also currently in “discussions” with the federal government so that steps can be taken abroad in favor of “wider” recognition of the AstraZeneca and Covishield vaccines “in addition to the hybrid schedule,” the MSSS spokesperson notes.

side effects

However, the Quebec government is calling on travelers to think twice before getting a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This measure is exceptional, and appropriate counseling should be given to the person informing them of the potential risks associated with this additional dose, compared to the benefits of the planned trip. There is currently no study to evaluate the effect of this additional dose,” he points out An update to its website.

The interview took place in Must On Saturday, virologist Benoit Barbeau confirmed that it is currently unclear how the body might respond to a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to the two previous doses.

“If you get a third dose, you will probably have some effects [secondaires] Different. There is always that possibility, he says. However, the professor in UQAM’s Department of Biological Sciences does not believe “there is an unusual risk of receiving a third dose.” “The third dose can cause side effects, but I doubt it will require hospitalization,” he adds.

