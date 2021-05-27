Construction strike averted

Strike has been avoided in the construction sector, as a tentative agreement was reached between the trade union alliance and the employers’ party on Wednesday.

After intense sessions at the negotiating tables, the talks are now over and the strike has been avoided. We have agreements in principle, “the Alliance Syndicale de la Construction confirmed on its Facebook page.

The group, which is defending the interests of some 200,000 construction workers, could have called a strike since May 21. Despite the protracted discussions, the union wanted to give way to negotiations.

TVA Novells learned, however, that a portion of the dispute would go to arbitration.

The Professional Building and Housing Association of Quebec (APCHQ), through a press release, welcomed the adoption of “a solid foundation for the future sustainability of the retirement fund and collective insurance scheme for workers”.

It is also estimated that the agreement, of which few details have been filtered, takes into account the reality of the residential sector.

The employer’s negotiating agent in this case, the Construction Association of Quebec (ACQ), said she was happy to have been able to reach the first construction agreement without a labor dispute since 2010.

“While the construction sector faces many major issues, such as rising material costs and labor shortages, we will now be able to devote all our efforts to Quebec’s economic recovery,” he added. He affirmed in writing the President of ACQ, Jean-Francois Arbor, who emphasized the passion and dedication of those working in this field.

Additionally, the business owner has assured that the content of the agreement will remain confidential until it is ratified.