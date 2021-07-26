Old starts at the top of the North American box office

(Los Angeles) The new M. Night Shyamalan fantasy movie, old or old, it immediately climbed to the top of the North American box office with a $16.5 million entry in its first weekend in theaters, according to provisional figures released Sunday by the specialty company.

The film is directed by an American director The Sixth Sense And Unbreakable It tells the story of a family who find themselves stuck on a beach where vacationers are aging very rapidly.

old or old, with Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps, this weekend won another new release in the US and Canada, Snake Eyes: The Origins of GI JoeA new part of the saga ji jowhich raised $13.35 million from Friday through Sunday, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In third place comes Black Widow, Marvel’s latest spin-off from Avengers, which posted revenue of $11.6 million ($154.8 million in three weeks of operation).

It premiered last week for its release, the family movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, with basketball star LeBron James, slipped to fourth place this weekend with 9.6 million (51.3 million in two weeks).

The ninth installment of the epic The Fast and the Furious It comes in at number five with $4.6 million for five weeks worth $163.3 million.