A virtual meeting between Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden on Tuesday

This hypothetical bilateral summit will be the first of its kind between Joe Biden and a leader of another country.

This week, a White House spokeswoman specified that Joe Biden has no plans to meet foreign leaders in person at this time due to the health crisis.

The management of the epidemic, the economic recovery and the trade relationship between the two countries, in particular, should be at the center of their discussions.

In particular, according to a statement issued by the Canadian government, the two leaders will discuss Strong economic recovery, growth of the middle class and job creation, maintenance of efficient supply chains, climate change, bilateral relations in the energy sector, defense and security sectors, and promotion of diversity and inclusion .

American protectionism

In Ottawa, the Biden administration’s protectionist goals are causing concern.

Last month, the US president signed an executive order requiring his government to purchase more goods and services from US companies.

This gesture came to tighten the law American purchase . Obviously, if we find that the US buying policy is harmful to our business, we will advertise it. Secretary of State Marc Garneau told CBC last month.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said: When one speaks [du] Buy American Act, you need to understand that the relationship of trade between Canada and the United States is a special and privileged one. The United States sells more to Canada than it does to Japan, China and the United Kingdom combined.

Joe Biden has also pledged to spend $ 2 trillion on Green color The American economy. This massive plan to renew his country’s infrastructure, which is being finalized, could also include items American purchase .

Canada seeks to be included as a partner in this strategy and to take advantage of the business opportunities that these historic expenditures will represent south of the border.

No Geiffel Keystone XL

Last month, in a phone call, President Biden’s first call with a foreign leader, Justin Trudeau expressed disappointment that the Keystone XL pipeline construction permit was revoked by the new administration.

However, the Canadian prime minister has not mentioned possible sanctions or retaliatory measures as some provincial prime ministers have suggested.

Joe Biden’s entourage indicates that he does not intend to reverse this decision, which was an election promise.

The last Democratic president, Barack Obama, chose Canada for his first official visit abroad in 2009. His visit sparked a lot of enthusiasm in the federal capital.

Several US presidents, such as Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, have chosen Canada as their first official travel destination.