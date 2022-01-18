A winter storm hit the eastern United States and Canada

The eastern United States and Canada still had a major winter storm on Monday. Heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, and has put some Canadian provinces on blizzard alert.

PowerOutage.us reports that many of the 120,000 US households who experienced blackouts on Monday afternoon benefited again Monday evening. More than 1,700 domestic and international flights were canceled Monday evening, in addition to 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Large areas of Canada’s Quebec and Ontario provinces have been put on snowstorm alert, according to the Canadian government’s weather information website. In Toronto, up to 60 cm of snow is expected, chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell wrote for Canada’s Global News Channel on Twitter.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has passed an emergency law allowing him to stop cars from parking in certain areas while clearing snow, according to a statement posted on the city’s website. Many schools have been closed in Quebec and southern Ontario, including the Toronto area.

The five vaccination clinics run by the city of nearly three million people also halted operations today.

“The major winter storm that has plagued the eastern third of the country will slowly subside today,” the National Weather Service (NWS), the national weather service, said in a tweet Monday morning, in the US neighbor. “However, the major effects of snow, ice, wind and coastal flooding will persist across a wide area,” the NWS continued.

A winter storm warning is still in effect in seven states, from North Carolina in the southeast to Maine in the far northeast.

300 accidents

Heavy snow was still expected on Monday in upstate New York, at altitude in the New England region (northeast), as well as along the Appalachian mountain range that crosses the eastern part of the United States from north to south.

As of 4:00 p.m. Monday, more than 57 cm of snow fell in Harpersfield, a town in Ohio, according to the NWS. “A strong storm over the northeast will move into southeast Canada by Tuesday,” the US service said. An additional drop in temperatures is also expected to freeze roads, which is dangerous for driving.

More than 300 car accidents were recorded, Sunday, in North Carolina, highway police in this southeastern state reported, USA Today reported. Toronto police announced in a tweet that they closed two city highways to traffic on Monday “due to severe weather and driver safety.”

After 620 flights were canceled on Sunday, or 95% of traffic expected for the day, North Carolina’s Charlotte International Airport resumed normal business on Monday, but it remains the worst-hit airport with 218 flights canceled. Traffic forecast. In Toronto, 201 flights to or from Pearson International Airport were canceled, accounting for more than half of the traffic.

/ ATS