Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW, Cheap, Lightweight, Fast, Thin Silver 15″ HD Ready Laptop with SSD

Affordable stylish silver laptopAcer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW HD-ready with its 14-inch HD anti-glare screen. This thin and light Windows 10S PC is well suited for everyday use with an AMD Picasso Ryzen 3 processor and fast SSD storage that enhances its responsiveness.

Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW Features

screens) 14″ Full HD ComfyView LED Monitor (1920 x 1080, counter port) Healer AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Picasso (2.6 GHz, 2 Century, TDP 15W) RAM installed (maximum) 4 Go DDR4 2400MHz (16 Go) Graphics Card AMD Radeon Vega 3 integrated into the processor storage SSD M.2 de 256 Go Connection 2 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.0, HDMI network Wi-Fi ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 4.2 + Ethernet Gigabit Backlit keyboard – keyboard Yeah Windows Hello – Sound system 2 speakers Acer True Harmony OS Windows 10S 64 bit Declared autonomy / battery 4 hours / Li-Ion 2 cells 36Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.9 kg / 328 x 236 x 19.9

Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW Against the Competition

Chassis, Connectors, and Display for Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW

Slim and light in a light silver finish, this laptop has a sleek and minimalist look.

It runs under Windows 10S, which is a system focused on security as it only allows apps to be installed from the Windows Store. However, if desired رغبت Exit S mode. To go to Windows 10 Home.

The connections built into this laptop are correct, including an HDMI video output that is useful for easily connecting this computer to a TV or monitor, for example, Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless modules for remote communications and communications. , Ethernet and audio ports but also 3 USB ports are all compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, USB 3.0 ensures transfers up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if a USB 3.0 device is connected to it.

Fans of videos and in general HD content will especially appreciate the fact that the screen is decorated in a 16:9 format paired with Full HD resolution. Thanks to the anti-reflective treatment, the screen can also be read in a bright environment (eg outdoors) from the glossy panel.

In addition, Acer Bluelight Shield technology mitigates the blue light emitted by the screen.

The performance and autonomy of the Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW

The Acer Aspire 3 A314-22-R1WW is a thin, lightweight, high-resolution laptop designed for everyday use.

In multitasking and in the field, the performance offered by this elegant silver laptop is good. It is already equipped with 4GB of RAM and an AMD APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) quad-core Ryzen 3 3250U low-consumption Picasso processor.

In practical terms, this slim and light laptop is suitable for web browsing and office automation. But it shows its limitations with programs that require processor resources, such as Intel Core i3s and of course less efficient processors.

There’s no dedicated graphics card built into this laptop, which makes sense in terms of its situation. So this computer is not designed for graphics heavy work like gaming.

On the other hand, it obviously allows you to view photos and videos thanks to the Radeon Vega 3, a modest graphics solution found in Ryzen 3.

SSD storage has the advantage of improving the fluidity and responsiveness of this laptop on a daily basis compared to a hard disk. Because SSD is silent but also more powerful, less power consuming and much faster.

As a result thanks to the SSD, we benefit from the start / stop and launch of applications much faster than the hard disk drive.

Here we are dealing with a 256 GB SSD, which is inferior to the HDD in terms of capacity but sufficient for installing and storing light programs and files.

Of course, if you need additional space, you can use external storage. Choosing a USB 3.0 device is an interesting option to take advantage of fast transfers.

As for autonomy, expect about 4 hours of battery life in light use for this computer that packs in its weight, compactness, and accuracy for easy portability.