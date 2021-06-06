Keynote WWDC 2021: Summary of what Apple should announce (iOS 15, macOS 12…)

Apple WWDC 2021 Conference It takes place from 7 to 11 June With the keyword tomorrow, start the week. There will be many announcements at this conference, including iOS 15. This is an opportunity to summarize what Apple has to offer.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

The item most expected among the general public is iOS 15 on iPhone and iPadOS 15 on iPad. exist some rumors About updates, but it is very light compared to past years. Do we understand that Apple managed to avoid leaks? Or vice versa, does this mean that we will find relatively minor updates?

On the rumor side, we hear about changes to notifications with the possibility to select a mode (work, drive, sleep, etc.) to adjust the display and avoid inconvenience depending on the situation. Apple is also preparing changes to iMessage and messaging should evolve to compete with WhatsApp in particular. Also, it would be better for privacy to indicate what data the apps collect.

On the other hand, the interface should evolve a little, but you should not expect a drastic change. Also, Apple will present food tracking system With the Health and . app Something new for accessibility. For an iPad, There will be better multitasking To facilitate the use of several applications at the same time and the possibility of placing widgets wherever you want on the home screen.

macOS 12

Users with a Mac are entitled to macOS 12, which will succeed macOS 11 Big Sur. So far, no post has been leaked. But we can imagine that some that will be on iOS 15 (like the new features of iMessage) will make it to macOS 12.

watchOS 8

The new Apple Watch operating system will be watchOS 8. Leak Suggest That the watch will contain the “Contacts” and “Advices” applications. But for the rest, there are no details.

tvOS 15

It will host Apple TV tvOS 15. No information has been leaked about it.

homeOS

a few days ago, Apple published a job offer They referred to a specific operating system called homeOS. The name, which has since been erased, suggests it has something to do with home automation. But there is nothing concrete yet.

MacBook Pro

If we believe a rumorApple will introduce a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro tomorrow, Or at least one of them. These laptops have been announced, and there are still rumors, For M1X chip With 10 CPU cores, 16 or 32 GPU cores and up to 64GB of RAM. In addition, the devices will have a new design and the return of several ports (HDMI, SD card reader, MagSafe).

How to track the WWDC 2021 mainline?

Apple’s keynote starts tomorrow at 7pm (French time). It will be a follow-up directly from our page dedicated to this is the address or from our app addicted (Lian App Store) via the Keynote section.