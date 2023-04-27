How to Activate an RBC Credit Card

Congratulations on receiving your new RBC credit card! Before you can start using it for purchases and rewards, you’ll need to activate it. This article will guide you through the process of activating your RBC credit card, ensuring you can take full advantage of its features and benefits. We’ll cover the different methods of activation, including online, by phone, and using the RBC Mobile app.

Activating Your RBC Credit Card Online

To activate your RBC credit card online, follow these simple steps:

a. Visit the RBC credit card activation page at www.rbc.com/activate. b. Sign in to your RBC Online Banking account. If you don’t have an account yet, you can create one by clicking “Enrol Now.” c. Once logged in, locate and click the “Activate Now” button. d. Enter your RBC credit card information, including the card number, expiration date, and security code. e. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation process.

Activating Your RBC Credit Card by Phone

If you prefer to activate your credit card over the phone, follow these steps:

a. Locate the activation phone number printed on the sticker attached to your new credit card. Alternatively, you can call RBC’s general customer service line at 1-800-769-2511. b. Follow the automated prompts to provide your card information, including the card number, expiration date, and security code. c. Confirm your personal information, such as your date of birth and Social Insurance Number (SIN), when prompted. d. Complete the activation process by following any additional instructions provided by the automated system.

Activating Your RBC Credit Card Using the RBC Mobile App

The RBC Mobile app is a convenient way to activate your credit card and manage your account on the go. To activate your card using the app, follow these steps:

a. Download the RBC Mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. b. Sign in using your RBC Online Banking credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one through the app. c. Tap the “More” icon at the bottom of the screen, then select “Activate a Card.” d. Enter your RBC credit card information, including the card number, expiration date, and security code. e. Follow the in-app instructions to complete the activation process.

Conclusion

Activating your RBC credit card is a quick and easy process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you’ll be able to activate your card through your preferred method – online, by phone, or using the RBC Mobile app. Once your card is activated, you can start enjoying its many benefits and features, such as earning rewards points, enjoying exclusive offers, and building a strong credit history.

