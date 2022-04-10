Air Transat: Return of non-stop flights to French provinces

Air Transat resumes service in the French provinces, with the return of direct flights to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse.

So travelers will be able to take advantage of a non-stop service between Montreal and the French provinces, starting in May. In addition, the air carrier announced that it is also returning connections to Paris from Quebec and Toronto.

This extended program for the French provinces comes, of course, in addition to the regular service for Paris. The daily service currently offered from Montreal will be ramped up from May to 14 flights per week, the company said in a press release.

By ramping up its flights from Montreal to Paris, Air Transat will offer 43 weekly flights to France at the height of the summer season.

“The bond between Canada and France is invaluable, and as part of an accelerating global recovery, we look forward to meeting important underlying demand. We know that travelers, whether on vacation or reuniting with loved ones, especially appreciate the ease of non-stop access to their final destination, especially on Board our next-generation aircraft,” said Air Transat CEO, Sales and Marketing, Joseph Adamo.