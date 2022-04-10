Three medals for Canada in Parasky cross-country sprint

He went – Natalie WilkieNordic Skiing (cross-country skiing), Sprinting, Women

He went – Brian McIver (with manual Russell Kennedy), semi-northern skiing (cross-country skiing), sprints for athletes with visual impairments, men

Bronze – Colin CameronSnowboarding, cross-country skiing (cross-country skiing), sprinting, men

Collecting medals since the start of the games

Gold: 7

Silver: 2

Bronze: 7

Total: 16

Summary of results

Para Nordic Skiing – Cross Country Skiing

Today’s Parafonders schedule was packed with playoffs, semi-finals and finals for sprint events.

Natalie Wilkie She gave an amazing performance in the women’s standing competition final. Fifthly at the start of the race, she overcame her opponents one by one on a course of just over a kilometer. At the end of the course, she was crowned with the Norwegian Feldy Nielsen To cross the finish line with a difference of three seconds and a time of 4: 05.1. The athlete, who also won the gold medal in the long-distance race, is a two-time Paralympic champion in Beijing. At just 17, she won three medals in Pyeongchang and today has five Paralympic medals, including three gold, to her credit. Four years ago, she won a bronze medal in the event.

“I am still in shock, it is a bit surreal to win a gold medal in the sprint. I knew I had a good chance of winning a medal in the sprint and it was just a matter of deciding the color. In the sprint, anything can happen and there are no guarantees. It was played In the last straight line. Norway had a big lead, and only after the last corner did I get past Velde. It’s great to be able to say I’m now a three-time Paralympic champion,” the young cross-country skier said.

At the sixth and final Winter Paralympics, Brian McIver He added another gold medal to his already extensive collection. In the category of athletes with visual impairment, his guide Russell Kennedy And he was patient and waited in the last corner for the passing of the American leaders Jake Adikov and his proof Sam Wood. The Canadian pair stopped at 3:19.5. This is the 19th medal and 15th gold for the 42-year-old athlete. She is also the second gold medalist in the Games for the most successful male parachutist in the world. He has won the short-distance event at each of the six Paralympic Games he has participated in.

“It wasn’t easy today. The sprint is probably the hardest event for us to win. The older we get, the less speed we have at the end of the race. It was a long day and many races, but I thought if I could qualify for the final, My chances were good because of all my years of training.”

in the enemy, Colin Cameron She took home a second bronze to add to her third place in the long-distance race. The now seated cross country skier has recorded five Paralympic medals, all bronze. After qualifying with the second fastest time and setting the best time in the semi-finals, he fought hard against the Chinese opponents in the final, but the energy disappointed him at the end of the session and did not fail to take the lead. The third place is one place better than the result of the PyeongChang Games in the same event.

“For me, personally, the sprint is the event where I have the most fun. I had high expectations today and wanted to win, but I’m happy to get third. All my opponents are the best in the world and it’s great to participate and everyone is doing their best,” said the cross country skier And see what happens.”

Christina Picton She qualified for the final of the Women’s Championship in a seated position where she placed sixth. This is the best result in his first matches.

“It was my goal [de prendre part à la finale]. The list of competitors is impressive and I am very proud and happy to have reached the final. I can’t wait to see what I can achieve over the next four years of training.”

Finally, the tracks of Lynne Marie Bilodeau and Ethan Hess were halted in the playoffs.

Middle-distance cross-country skiing races are held on Saturday while relay races are held on Sunday.

Curling in a wheelchair

Maple Leaf wheelchair players are finally back in winning ways by clinching a three-game losing streak with their two wins today.

when The first match against Great Britain, they advanced 3-2 after five finishes as the two teams exchanged points. In the sixth and seventh ends, Canada extended its lead by scoring two rounds at a time. The match ended with a score of 6-3.

“We are very happy with our victory, and we are happy with the way we played. We put on a good ending and it was a matter of patience. It paid off in the end,” says the captain. Mark Edson.

In the evening, the Canadians defeated Estonia 9-3. With a record of six wins and three losses in their last game on Thursday, Canada is comfortably third. The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

“We feel good. We won two games today and are on our way. Our destiny is in our hands. Tonight, we will rest well to come back strong tomorrow and finish with a good performance.” Denis Thessin.

click here For all the results of the Canadian Paralympic team on March 9.

media resources: Resources for the Canadian Paralympic team’s coverage of Beijing 2022, including athlete bios, quotes, photos and notable videos, can be found at Paralympic.ca/beijing-media-2022.

Follow Tweet embed For the latest news.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: Canada 48 athletes represent the five sports in the program of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, which will be held from March 4 to 13.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

Media contact

List of contacts for each sport

To request interviews with athletes during the 2022 Paralympic Games in BeijingContact the press officer for the sport in question.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorship)

For more information: Nicole Watts, Director of Media Relations, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] or 613-462-2700