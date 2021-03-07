Al-Kindi broadens its ranks before heading west

The Montreal Canadiens are brimming with players who took part in their six-game tour of Western Canada, with defender Xavier Ole and striker Laurent Dauphin adding to their reserve squad on Sunday.

“They have experience in the NHL. It is a different reality. They deserve it. They were good with us, they kept a good position. They were leaders here. [Laval]. At some point, some players have to leave. At this point in their careers, and because of what they have accomplished with us, it will be a good opportunity for them to be serious about the NHL environment. “

Ole has scored one goal and two points in eight matches this season with Laval Rocket, the team who is the captain of the team. He played 22 matches for CH in 2019-2020, including 10 in the qualifiers last summer. He has 172 matches of professional experience in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Dauphin, for his part, scored two goals and added one assist in seven encounters with the school club since the start of the season. Acquired in return from Michael McCarron in a deal with Nashville Predators in January 2020, he is still looking for the opening match in blue, white and red outfit.

The Habs will play back-to-back double shows in Enemy Territory against Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames, and the Winnipeg Jets for the next 10 days.