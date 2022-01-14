Alexander Aamodt Kilde wins first downhill in Wengen

The Norwegian completed a perfect run to lead the Swiss skater by 19 milliseconds, and remains firmly at the top of the general classification.

Triple winner at Wengen, Swiss Beat Feuz completed the podium 30 hundred behind the winner, despite the staggering bottom of the track on the short cut.

Keelde regains 20 points from Udermatt in the big crystal ball race (general classification), but the Swiss champion holds 376 points ahead of Keelde after 19 contested races out of the 35 scheduled races.

James Crawford got the best Canadian result as he finished 16th, 1.43 seconds behind the winner.

Broderick Thompson finished 33rd (+2.22secs) and Cameron Alexander 40th (+2.47secs) on his return to the track. In 42nd place, Brodie Seger (+2.81 s) was 0.02 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Jeffrey Reed, 43.

The speed specialists will face off again on Saturday at the Lauberhorn, this time in the full version of the relegation, the oldest and longest on the World Cup circuit.

Ledecka returns to Olympic level

Marie-Michel Gagnon finished 21st in the second downhill workout from Zuchensee, Austria, scheduled for Saturday.

Quebec crossed the streak 2.06 seconds behind the fastest of the day, Sophia Jogia, who settled in the favorite chair.

But the Italian will have to be careful, as she was just three milliseconds ahead of Czech Ester Lidka, who won a double Olympic title in the Super G and the parallel giant on board.

Stephanie Flickenstein finished training at number 43 and Candace Crawford at number 51.