Alexander Lessard Gold Medal at Super Expo-sciences

Alexandre Lessard was honored by Collège Saint-Charles Garnier during the regional final of the Super Expo Science Hydro Quebec. Thanks for his project. How to eliminate hunger “A high school student tempted the jury of this prestigious scientific competition. He earned the highest score in the Junior category, which earned him the Réseau Technoscience Gold Medal, an honor that comes with a $700 scholarship.

Alexander also won the Quebec University Network – Discovery Grant Award. This scholarship consists of tuition fee reimbursement for the first year of a Bachelor’s degree in a program offered by the Université du Québec network and at an institution selected by the offeror.

As the icing on the cake, he secured a spot in the Quebec delegation that will be participating in the Canada-wide Science Fair, May 16-20.

His reaction was to show the awards on camera and he deserved the gold. It only took him a brief moment to realize what had just happened. The seconds that followed allowed him to express his joy intensely.

“When I heard the title of my project and my name, I couldn’t believe it, I was so happy!” says the budding little genius.

When we want we can!

Alexander Lessard has come a long way. In the domestic final, the latter did not receive recognition. However, his teacher Isabel Jocelyn noticed this. She invited him to improve his project and present it in the regional final.

With the support of his parents and the help of teacher Eric Morissette, he refined the visual aspect of his presentation and adapted it for presentation online, rather than in person. The countless hours he spent on his project finally paid off, as he walked away with a silver medal.

The rest of his career, you know him.

Moral of the story: When you persevere in life, good things often happen.

Insects to fight famine

Alexander’s work consists of the Science Mainstreaming Project in the Environment and Ecosystems category. The goal is to raise awareness about world famine and provide solutions to end it.

By comparison, a representative of the Collège Saint-Charles-Garnier explains that insects are a source of nutritious protein and that insects have little impact on the environment. He came to the conclusion that the consumption of insects can make it possible to feed the world’s population.

It also offers an easy-to-bred species, the mealworm, to help people overcome their disdain. He even managed to achieve the impossible, that is, to convince the director of educational services at his school, Manon Drollet, to taste his recipe for mealworm-based energy balls, which are disgusted at the sight of ‘insect’ larvae.

Such as the presentation of insects on a plate is the key to success in changing people’s perception, as it allows another look at the reality of their eating. And it is through education that we advance the world forward!

