Still full of hope Two months ago, OGC Nice, Hicham El Boudaoui and Youssef Attal were about to lose everything. After leaving the league podium, Aiglon just lost the French Cup final.

In the first real season for a very ambitious club in France, following its acquisition by INEOS, OGC Nice has had a bumpy ride. But the summer transfer window was ambitious and the arrival of Andy Delort (who left the choice after his move) was the catchphrase.

Long 2nd, OGCN experienced an air pocket after their defeat at Olympique Marseille. Since then, Yusuf Atal has also injured his shoulder, ending his season early.

At the Coupe de France on Saturday, the Aiglons could still win a title against FC Nantes, a surprising final. However, the Azores narrowly lost (0-1) after a penalty kick from French-Moroccan Ludovic Blass. Hicham El-Boudaoui played 57 minutes, Bilal Ibrahimi played 63 minutes, and Andy Delors played the entire match. French-Algerian Amine Jouiri, who announced his desire to play for the French national team, also played the whole match.

Thanks to his victory, FC Nantes, the former club of Mehdi Obeid in particular, will play in the European League next season. Thus, only the first 5 of the French championship will qualify for the various European Cups, and Nice, the current sixth, will have to work hard to achieve this.

DZfoot