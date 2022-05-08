The Canadian is approaching the first option

Montreal Canadiens supporters who want the team to make their first overall pick from the next amateur draft at the Bell Center surely showed a big smile on Sunday night.

Indeed, the day was “pushing” in this regard, as it saw the two teams closest to them locked in the overall standings, with Montreal FC ranked 32nd.And Degree. While the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime, the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1.

Thus, the Blue Blanc Rouge is at the bottom of the National Hockey League standings with 49 points in 69 games. It is exactly the same as the Yotes record, except that they have won more victories in the time of regulation. Seattle 30 yearsAnd With a score of 50 points.

Moreover, the Ottawa (56) senators – who will be hosted by the Canadians on Tuesday – and the Philadelphia Flyers (55) drove away coach Martin St. Louis’s side by defeating the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers respectively. Right behind them, St. Flannel’s competitor, the New Jersey Devils (54) next Thursday, finished second to last in the Eastern Conference.

If the Canadian finishes dying last, the team will have the best chance of winning the lottery that is held in anticipation of the July 7th and 8th session.