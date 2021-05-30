An encouraging start for Naomi Osaka at Roland Garros

In the next round, she will face another Romanian, Anna Bogdan (102nd).

It took Osaka 17 minutes to break 2-0 in the first set. Then she confirmed her break (3-0) and played three games with a score of 5-3. But Tej defeated him by taking advantage of another direct foul from his opponent.

However, the Japanese made a big boost in the next match and was very active in the second balls for their opponent to take three set points and conclude with the first.

In the aftermath, Osaka won the first three matches from Chapter Two and topped 5-2. But again, Teige got back 5-4 and this time pushed her opponent into a tiebreaker, which quickly switched to Osaka.

In total, Osaka would have made 35 easy fouls to Tig’s 23, but still managed to score 39 points to 19.

“I hope that the more I play, the better I am on the clay, I am working on it,” she said briefly before leaving the Stade Philippe Chatrier.

She announced that, despite the fines, she would not attend press conferences at Roland Garros.

Osaka has won four major tournaments (2018 and 2020 US Open, 2019 and 2021 Australian Open), Osaka has not made it past the third round at Roland Garros. You have not played the 2020 version.

Kerber still struggled in the first round

World number 27, Angelique Kerber, won 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at the hands of Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, who ranked 139th, after qualifying.

The 33-year-old German, who reached the quarter-finals twice in Paris (2012 and 2018) and the main winner three times (Australia and USA 2016, Wimbledon 2018), was falling 5-0 in both groups.

In the second, you reserve the first match point before losing the next point.

She failed for the third time in a row upon entering the French Open. She also lost her first match at the Australian Open early in the season.

Kalinina, who is playing the main draw for Roland Garros for the first time at the age of 24, will face American Daniel Collins (50) in the second round, who defeated Chinese Wang Shi Yu (6-2, 4-6). , 6-4), 145 and after the playoffs.

So far, the Ukrainian has played only two Grand Slam tournaments: the 2018 US Open (which knocked out in the second round) and 2020 (which knocked out in the first round).