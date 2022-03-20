This is one of the first stops on his Quebec tour. Pierre Boulevard addressed a crowded house on Saturday morning, thanks to his campaign co-chair, Yves Lefque.

” I know people came for me, but I’ve never seen so many people say to me, ‘Eve, you picked the right one’. When we listen to Pierre Boulevard, we cling to his vision and desire to make a difference. He speaks coherently, down to earth. He says the real things, whether you like it or not. » – Quote from Eve Levsk, former Chinese Communist Party candidate

Although the Ontario Conservative MP to ride the Carlton is little known in Morrissey and Center du Quebec, former mayor Trois-Rivieres thinks he can rally supporters.

A letter to praise Quebec

Pierre Boulevard devoted much of his Saturday speech to bragging about the rights of Quebec voters and talking about his relationship with the French language. It was his wife, from Quebec, who introduced him before going on stage.

” My vision is the same as that of Quebecers. They want stronger salaries and regain control of their energy rather than buying foreign oil. They want to regain their freedom. These are my priorities and those of Quebec. » – Quote from Pierre Boiliver

Confronting the rising cost of living is the candidate’s main battle horse, but he will also have to rally Western and Eastern Canada. In Trois-Rivieres, the Palestinian Political Council has not elected candidates for 30 years.

With information from Raphael Darwin