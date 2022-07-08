An investigation by the US tax authorities into a very comprehensive audit against two of Trump’s enemies

The US Tax Administration announced Thursday that it has requested an independent investigation into the extremely rare review of two of Donald Trump’s staunch enemies.

James Comey, director of the FBI until his removal by Trump in 2017, and Andrew McCabe, James Comey’s deputy and interim successor, had a very thorough scrutiny of their tax returns when the Republican billionaire was still in the White House. .

Only a few thousand Americans have to pass this scrutiny each year and are supposed to be chosen completely at random. How these two men, both enemies of the former president due to their role in the Russian investigation, were chosen, has raised questions.

Maybe it was a coincidence, or maybe someone tricked the taxman into going after a political enemy. Because of the role Trump wants to continue to play in our country, we need to know the answer to that question,” Comey told The New York Times, the first outlet to reveal the scrutiny.

The US tax authorities confirmed in a press release that its president requested an audit to shed light on the issue.

Donald Trump abruptly fired James Comey in 2017 while he was investigating foreign interference in the 2016 election suspected of contributing to the former businessman’s surprise victory.