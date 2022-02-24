An investigation in New York targeting Trump | Two prosecutors resign

(New York) Two New York attorneys general, who are specifically responsible for a sensitive criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s affairs, resigned Wednesday, in a gesture that many US media interpreted as a weakening of the file.

according to The New York TimesAttorneys General Carrie Dunn and Mark Pomerantz “submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan Attorney General, Alvin Bragg, expressed doubts about the possibility of Mr. Trump being impeached.”

“This investigation is continuing,” AFP responded in a brief letter written by the Prague Public Prosecutor’s Office, refusing to make further comment. “We thank them for their dedication,” he added in the plaintiffs’ letter.

Photo by Craig Ruttle, Associated Press Attorney Carrie Dunn

Photo by David Karp, Associated Press Attorney General Mark Pomerantz

The criminal case relates in particular to suspicions of fraudulent appraisals of assets within the Trump Organization — which include golf clubs, luxury hotels and other real estate properties — to obtain more beneficial loans from banks, or to lower their taxes.

If it pertains to the facts themselves, the investigation differs from the civil file led by the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, in which the latter, for a moment, unsuccessfully requested the former president and two of his members. The children, Donald Jr and Ivanka, to testify under oath.

The criminal investigation has already led to the indictment, last July, of the Trump Organization and its historical financial director Allen Weisselberg, in particular for tax evasion in relation to the income and benefits of this close friend of the former US President. The group of Donald Trump and Mr Weissberg has pleaded not guilty and a trial is expected in 2022.

Meanwhile, a grand jury also met on the suspicious aspect of fraudulent asset valuations, to decide potential indictments. In this aspect, former Attorney General Cyrus Vance, predecessor of Alvin Bragg, fought for months, to win his case in the Supreme Court, to get the tax returns of the former New York magnate, the first US president since the 1970s. to post it.

The resignations of both attorneys general came when a New York State Supreme Court judge last week ordered Donald Trump, 75, and his two children to testify in the civil investigation led by Letitia James. The latter announced in January that it had collected “significant evidence indicating that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have misvalued and forged a number of assets”.

The former president leaves doubts about his intention to run again for his party’s presidential nomination in 2024.