Apple gets a stay of lawsuit against Epic Games

Posted on Dec 8, 2019 2021 at 22:57

Apple was able to buy time in its lawsuit against Epic Games. while doing it justice Forced to leave more freedom for editors, The tech giant has obtained a hold of this injunction. A federal appeals court granted that request on Wednesday by the group led by Tim Cook, who appealed the judgment, I intervened on September 10.

This comment represents a victory for the brand in its legal battle against the Fortnite publisher. The dispute between them relates to the commission that the California giant charges for revenue from apps found in the App Store. This can be up to 30% of online purchases or subscriptions.

At least 1 year of comment

The arbitrator in the trial, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, held that Apple had no right to impose its own payment system on all app developers. Appealing this decision, Apple argued that the changes ordered by the judge would “harm customers, developers, and the company itself.”

The appeals court finally agreed to the moratorium requested by the group, saying that its request raised “serious questions” about the “merits of the court’s decision”. Thus, the requested review in September is pending until Apple’s request is resolved, which could take at least a year.

In this trial, the antitrust accusations targeting Apple have largely been dismissed by the court system and denounced by Epic, which is good news for the tech giant accused on all sides of violating competition law.