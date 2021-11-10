Assault on the Capitol | Court authorizes submission of Trump documents to Congress

(Washington) A US court on Tuesday authorized the referral of documents related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters to a parliamentary inquiry, despite the former president’s attempts to keep them secret.

“The Court affirms that the public interest requires responding to the common desires of the legislative and executive authorities to study the events leading up to January 6,” Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote in her ruling, which was broadcast by several US media.

Donald Trump in particular wanted to prevent hundreds of documents from being released to the House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry, which is controlled by Democrats, including lists of people who visited or contacted him on the day of the attack on the Capitol.

The Republican billionaire had privately invoked the right of the executive branch to keep certain information secret.

“Presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not chief,” but Judge Schutkan emphasized in the court document.

The government stated that Donald Trump’s lawyers have already expressed a desire to appeal the ruling. Washington Post.

Judge Schottkan’s announcement comes as the Parliamentary Committee to Inquiry into Assault on Congress launched a new round of subpoenas for the former president’s relatives, including his former House Speaker Blanche, Kayleigh McEnany.

PHOTO BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, Agence France-Presse Archives Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

As a White House spokesperson, you have made numerous public statements at the White House and elsewhere about alleged fraud in the November 2020 election, [des allégations] It was echoed by the people who attacked the Capitol on January 6,” the commission says in the subpoena against Mr.I McKinney.

Stephen Miller, a close adviser to Donald Trump, was called for preparing with his team for the billionaire Republican’s speech at the January 6 rally held near the White House, shortly before the attack on Congress.

Other Trump relatives featured in this new round of summons are Nicholas Luna, the former aide to the president, Christopher Liddell, the former White House deputy chief of staff, and Keith Kellogg, the former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. .

“We believe that the witnesses called today have relevant information and we expect them to cooperate in the investigation,” said committee chairperson, Democrat-elect Benny Thompson.

The parliamentary committee announced other summons on Monday, including members of Donald Trump’s campaign team such as Michael Flynn, the former Republican president’s former national security adviser, or his former campaign manager Bill Stebbin.

As part of that investigation, the committee has already interviewed more than 150 people, according to Republican-elect Liz Cheney.