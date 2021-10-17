Barraute is redeveloping his church to keep it longer

The factory of Saint-Jacques-le-Major in Parrot has recently opened, the fruit of more than two years of operation.

The redevelopment of part of its church allows to accommodate its offices and parish hall, while retaining space for worship.

Volunteering, donations and a portion of the income from the Priest’s sale in the spring made it possible to do this work without sinking Fabric into debt.

“We sold our parsonage so we could spend our money on church maintenance and heating and being able to keep us afloat. Tasks got smaller and smaller, as there were fewer people in the church and all that followed. There was also Barraute’s funeral home which was closed, so we made a pact. With the funeral co-op to rent the hall. That’s why we built the room like this, to accommodate us, but also to accommodate everyone,” explains André Roy, Vice President of Fabrique.

The new Marie Ange room occupies half of the church of Saint-Jacques-le-Major. It is separated from the place of worship by a large electric door. Photo: Radio Canada/Martin Guindon

Religious and Secular Celebrations

So the offices and parish hall that were in the priest were rearranged in the church. They occupy about half of the area.

“The place of worship is unchanged, it is smaller and more restrained, but it contains much for the world to come. And if we open the electric door separating the place of worship from the hall, it is open from the back as before. We find the old area almost for the biggest celebrations,” says Mr. Roy.

The new parish hall offers many possibilities. There is a kitchen, tables and chairs for meeting after the Communion or for an occasion.

The room is also used as a funeral home. The Bishop of Amos also authorized the holding of civil and secular celebrations in the hall.

Eric Larousse, deacon and parish coordinator and André Roy, Vice President of Fabric. Opening the door to the room allowed the place of worship to be expanded. Photo: Radio Canada/Martin Guindon

Marie Ange’s room

The new room is named after Marie-Ange, in honor of Marie-Ange Vest, who died in 1999 at the age of 94.

“First of all, the name has a religious character and, at the same time, Marie-Ange-Viest is a pioneer. She came here when she was fourteen or fifteen in 1916, got married here and gave birth to her children here. She was a midwife and gave birth to more than 200 children. She won the papal medal. She ran a store for years, a small grocery store. She never became rich with her own groceries. If anyone needed, he would take something away. There is also the fact that the room bears the name of a woman, with not enough emphasis on the importance of women in the church,” Says Eric LaRose, deacon and parish coordinator.