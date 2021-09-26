Baseball’s return to Montreal: Closer than ever?

The Rays joint guardianship plan between the Tampa and Montreal area is so dangerous that a banner promoting it will be displayed on one of the walls at Tropicana Field during playoffs.

“We’re going to add a poster in a sloppy area near the right field,” said Team Principal Matt Silverman for this week at Rays Baseball.

“In October, the eyes of the area will be on baseball, so we want to make our plan visible and show we’re overheated,” he added. This subtly illustrates our efforts, because at the same time we want to keep our focus on winning [sur le terrain]. »

Yesterday, Le Journal reported that an important announcement regarding Major League Baseball’s return to Montreal will be made in the coming weeks, after the November 7 municipal elections.

Elected officials in the Tampa area are also many to abide by the principle of joint custody requested by the Rays.

Including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who said she would be willing to welcome the team part-time to a new stadium if the Rays fail to build a new home in St Petersburg, where they currently play.

In Montreal in June

According to Rice’s plan, the team will play in the Tampa area during training camp and into early June.

The rest of the season will be played in Montreal. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the playoffs – including the World Championships – will change city to city.

“We believe in the sister city plan. MLB also believes in it. This is our best and perhaps our only chance of having MLB here for generations,” Silverman added.