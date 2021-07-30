Bats always scare the staff

The presence of bats in Sorel-Tracy CHSLD for several years frightens and worries the employees, who hunt the animals with nets during their shifts.

Already busy caring for patients, the staff of Élisabeth-Lafrance CHSLD have an extra mission: catching bats.

“Staff are terrified, it’s not funny at all,” said an employee on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“They have enough things to do during their shift, and they don’t have to play Ghostbusters Daniel Laroche, President of CSN Consortium in Montérégie-Est, representing the benefactor attendees, has been added.

In February 2019, . was released magazine reported infection of ‘big brown’ bats in this CHSLD.

In 2018, 29 samples were captured. Three years later, the problem is still there.

“It goes into the patient’s rooms and exits through the ventilation holes in the ceiling!” »Description of the employee who was captured magazine.

“There are people who refuse to enter certain rooms with bats in it,” Mr. Laroche continued. I can understand that it creates anxiety. ”

“isolated cases”

The CISSS de la Montérégie-Est responded that 30 bats have been captured over the past two years.

“During the inspections, we did not find any clusters or monuments installed in the building. These are isolated situations,” State Department spokeswoman Catherine Domingu wrote.

Since this species is protected, employees use nets and gloves to catch it. Many employees are very frightened and refuse to be caught, especially because bats can carry rabies.

no bites

CISSS maintains a protocol in accordance with the Infection Prevention Team.

No one has been stung yet.

■ Length: 9 to 13 cm

■ Wingspan: 32 to 39 cm

■ Live near water bodies and urban areas

■ He spends the winter in Quebec and can hibernate at home

■ She may be carrying rabies

Source: Department of Forests, Wildlife and Parks of Quebec