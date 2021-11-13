“Beat Burkina Faso and Hands Down”

Belmadi: “Beat Burkina Faso and go through flying colors”

At the end of the meeting, coach Djamel Belmadi said that he was happy with the production of his players: “I am very happy with the performance of my team, which progressed well throughout the 90 minutes of playing. The players were up to the task. They confirmed that they are able to meet the challenge in all situations,” Belmadi responded, who hesitated His statements in the Egyptian press at the conclusion of the meeting.

Belmadi spoke about the business number he used. “Despite the changes made during this meeting, the players remained focused on the field, applying instructions to letter, which allowed them to gain a clear advantage before the break (3-0, liberated. In the second half, I preferred to bring in certain items to spare but also to keep On them from the fierce interventions of Djibouti who were very aggressive. We must forget this match and focus on the last meeting. You are in the qualifiers against Burkina Faso on Tuesday. Victory is inevitable to qualify for the play-offs with flying colors. “