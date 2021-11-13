Reaching culture: Flag Day is moving around

When children do not have access to cultural and scientific centers, it is science that comes to them. For the first time since its inception, the Fte de la science will be held at Mafate on Monday 15, Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 November 2021. During these three days, the village will receive from 9 am to 17 pm, students of the Nouvelle and Marla schools as well as their families and all residents of the circus interested in the workshops conferences and experiments. We publish here the press release from the province. (Photo rb / www.ipreunion.com)
Maffet Village is organized by Science Runyon with four partners:
– The Museum of Natural History that will bring the museum’s collections about the island’s spiders and insects to the circus,
– a marine reserve that will provide workshops and activities around the marine world,
– IFREMER: Two scientists from the institute will explain their research to learn about marine ecosystems,
– Les petits dbrouillards will offer workshops on the topic of plastic, manufacture of water valves, and the board game “kissa yl”.
Science Runyon will present three workshops: on digital and 3D printing, programming and robotics, and a workshop on DNA led by Dr. François Cartolt.
In the evening, Gilbert Hoarau, Regional Ambassador for the Fte de la Science’s 30th Anniversary will lead a workshop on astronomy.
