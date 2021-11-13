Reaching culture: Flag Day is moving around

When children do not have access to cultural and scientific centers, it is science that comes to them. For the first time since its inception, the Fte de la science will be held at Mafate on Monday 15, Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 November 2021. During these three days, the village will receive from 9 am to 17 pm, students of the Nouvelle and Marla schools as well as their families and all residents of the circus interested in the workshops conferences and experiments. We publish here the press release from the province. (Photo rb / www.ipreunion.com)

