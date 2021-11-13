Paid subscriptions are coming to Instagram

– Ilsur / Shutterstock.com

Earlier this year, Instagram expressed its desire to add paid subscriptions to its app. These should allow creators to increase their income sources. According to TechCrunch, several in-app purchase options will already be available on the US version of the app.

Two purchase options will already be available in the US version of the app from the beginning of November. The so-called “Instagram subscriptions” range from $0.99 to $4.99. This will allow users to access exclusive content from their favorite creators.

Instagram It generally tests its new features in a small area. Hence, French users will likely have to wait a few weeks before seeing this new feature on their app.

Just like Instagram, apps like YoutubeAnd snap chatAnd tik tokAnd Pinterest or Twitter Already established or planning to launch similar programs. Niche platforms like Patreon risk losing many customers due to this new trend on social networks.