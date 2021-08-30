Belgian Grand Prix: the height of irony

We don’t play with driver safety, especially at a dangerous circuit like Spa-Francorchamps, but why did we officially announce the Belgian Grand Prix that only lasted two terms behind the Safety Car, and especially why did we allocate it to the World Championship?

• Read also: Formula 1: Verstappen wins a mock Grand Prix under the flood in Belgium

Formula 1 missed its comeback after the four-week summer break. A failure, a farce, a parody… In fact, he used all words to describe this absurd day that marked history. Max Verstappen won the shortest Grand Prix in F1 history.

Because of the rain, the start was delayed for more than three hours, then it was restarted for two short periods without the possibility of overtaking.

Alonso is upset

If, after the “no race” most drivers agreed that it was the right decision not to release cars due to poor visibility, they were very critical of the F1 leaders. Who chose to distribute points on the top ten, even though the base was split into two.

In fact, only half of the points were awarded. Thus, the winner gets 12.5 points.

“It’s sad that points were awarded in a context where there was no racing,” said veteran Fernando Alonso, clearly annoyed. It’s a surreal situation that has no place in F1.

“We are struggling to get positions,” the Spaniard added on Channel +. Points are valuable and were awarded for free. “

You will say that Alonso is the one who has struggled the most on this measure since he finished 11th, meaning that the number one spot has been disqualified from the points. But other drivers, like the world champions, also decried the situation.

“It’s a joke,” Sebastian Vettel told Britain’s Sky Sports. There is no regulation that stipulates the collection of points to qualify. What did we do to score points? The person whose name appears fifth in the final ranking wondered.

Hamilton adds more

Lewis Hamilton, was no more gentle: “I hope the amateurs are compensated. They deserve it. This race should not have resumed knowing full well that conditions are not going to improve.”

The Briton reached the third tier of the podium, but his lead over Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship slipped from eight to three.

F1 has always been considered the pinnacle of motor racing and a symbol of overtaking. But this definition can be applied in both directions. We will admit, without error, that the line of absurdity has been crossed.

What to remember

Best tour in Mazepin!

F1 awards a point to whoever scores the fastest lap in the race. However, this honor, at the Belgian Grand Prix, went to Nikita Mazepin, who is considered the worst driver in this field. The Russian completed the fastest lap behind the safety car, that must be determined. However, the point (or rather half a point due to the quiz) will not be entered in his file because the regulations state that this bonus will be awarded if the beneficiary finishes among the top ten. Mazepin ranked 17th. Phew…

Punishing and good outing…the last

Lance Stroll was forced to start from the pit area after a long layover of more than three hours as his team, Aston Martin, proceeded to replace his rear wing. But, since all the cars that left from the mentioned pit area, this punishment is meaningless. It is therefore a 10-second penalty added to his record. Therefore, the Montreal driver took the 20th and last place.

And now Zandvoort!

Formula 1 has not raced there since 1985, but will celebrate its reunion, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, starting next weekend. The next stage of the World Championship will be contested at the legendary Zandvoort circuit, on the grounds of Max Verstappen.