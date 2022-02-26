AHL: Devante Smith-Billy scored in a 4-1 Rocket win over the Senators

Friday, February 25, 2022. 21:25

Taking advantage of the crowd, Devante Smith-Billy scored his first goal of the season for Laval Rockets in a 4-1 win over the Belleville Senators on Friday.

Limited to assists in 10 games since joining the Canadiens academy this season, Smith Bailey rattled the ropes when he redirected a shot from Toby Bucket-Bison’s point midway through the first half. After a few minutes, Chris Wilkie managed to escape in front of Kayden Primo and beat the goalkeeper with a good minute throw to equalize the score.

Halfway through the period, Josh Brock received a penalty for standing in front of his net, which prevented the Senators from having a good chance of scoring. In addition to potentially saving a goal, Brock witnessed Danic Martel’s seventh goal this season when he was in the penalty area. Martel just beat goalkeeper Philip Gustafson to hit a puck between his boards and the shortened post.

Jesse Ylönen provided a lockout target for the rocket in the third period when he pushed an impressive delivery from Jean-Sebastian Dea to the back of the net. Louis Belpidio scored in the empty net and Primo finished the match with 19 saves.

Rocket has welcomed supporters back to Place Bell with a limited capacity of half that meeting. Thus, the Canadian school club started a series of seven consecutive matches at home in excellent shape and the team did not lose at home in the last nine matches.

This gain is the most significant because it allows the Rocket to slip away from the Senators (22-21-0-0) in the NHL’s Northern Division rankings. Laval’s representatives are in third place and are ahead of Rochester Americans and senators in order.

The Rockets and the Senators will meet again on the ice on Saturday for another game.

