International Festival “Indigenous Presence” rewards 11 films

Mohawk director Roxanne White Penn has been awarded the Main Film Award for Emerging Indigenous Artists for her documentary. Haudenosaunee boat trip. Anonondaga and his daughter set out on the waterways connecting the Iroquois nations.

I want to bring our stories to life on screen. Quote from:Roxanne Whitbyn, Mohawk Director

I’d like to see more of our work in popular media where budgets and productions are bigger , Roxanne White Penn told Espaces autochtones after the awards ceremony.

fever It is the only feature film to win an award. This is a film by director Maya da Ren that tells the story of a Brazilian Tucano who settled in one of the country’s main ports to work there.

Brazilian director Maya da Ren’s movie “A February”. Photo: the presence of the aborigines

To the last forest Received the first Teoykan Art Prize. Brazilian filmmaker Luiz Bolonisi reveals a contemporary colonial reality unknown internationally: the lands of the Yanomami people have been polluted since 2019 by gold prospectors who have entered this region from Brazil and Venezuela on a large scale.

Documentary film photos Between fire and water It caught the attention of the jury, which awarded the best cinematography award to Colombian director Viviana Gomez Echeverry. She wanted to show the reality of a little adopted boy who is the only black person in the indigenous community of Quillasinga, Colombia.

“Between Fire and Water” by the Colombian realisatrice Viviana Gómez Echeverry. Photo: the presence of the aborigines

Two films featured in the Rigoberta Menchú Social Prize: Documentary AtagotalukWritten by Carol Konuk, second prize winner. It shows the mental and physical strength of the Inuit through the story of an Enoch woman who survived a great famine in the Igloolik community of Nunavut.

The grand prize goes to What happened to the bees? Which documents the opposition of the Mayans in Campeche to the cultivation of genetically modified soybeans by the multinational Monsanto that kills millions of bees. They propose a sustainable development model rooted in Mayan traditions, among other things, to save traditional beekeeping.

For Lands on the Horizon Chairman Charles Bender, a door has been opened for people to listen to indigenous peoples.

There is no excuse for not hearing indigenous voices Quote from:Charles Bender

We use ultra-modern tools to impart essential truths, wisdom and ancestral teachings that come from all over the world Mr. Bandar adds.

Abenaki director Kim Obomswain won the APTN Award for her documentary Josephine Bacon : my name is human, where the poet reveals the places that marked her past to talk about a generation quietly leaving Mother Earth.

Cursed Quchiwato It won the award for best documentary. Peruvian director Roberto de la Puente questions the ethics of masculine behavior in Cusco by following him chaser skirt in his daily activities.

The documentary “Out of the Country” directed by Ciara Lacey. Photo: the presence of the aborigines

In the category of short films nadoo Directed by: Nakota Jarrett Tooyong Min and Liliu by New Zealand director Jeremiah Twamiti is particularly prominent.

And so the rivers appeared For its part, it won the award for best animated film. This cartoon by Peruvian Miguel Araús Cartagena tells the children’s story of the Kokuma nation.

Special mentions have been given to Lake by CREE Director Alexandra Lazarovic, beans by Mohawk Director Tracy Deere, as well out of country, which highlights the reality of the Native Hawaiians.

Fate Saunders, an ENOC artist, was awarded a jigsaw grant and the jury made a point of awarding honorary mentions to Anichinabe filmmakers Craig Commanda and Amanda Roy.