Bergvin believes the anti-Kotkanimi show was “disproportionate”.

This was explained by Mark Bergevin during a video conference on Monday afternoon.

According to the Canadian general manager, at the stage in which Kotaniemi was in his career, No one in the hockey world would say this young player deserves such a one-year contract .

Jesperi Kotkaniemi accepted a hostile bid of $6.1 million from the Carolina Hurricanes. Photo: Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis

confirm that you have Leave feelings aside In his decision, Mark Bergevin believes that such a high decade comes With a lot of pressure for a young player , a pressure that was harder to manage in Montreal than in Carolina.

His impact on the payroll became so high that we weren’t willing to risk keeping him without being sure what kind of player he would become. Brigvin explained.

He also explained that the hostile offer’s compensation – the first and third round selections in 2022 – was more attractive than what the Canadian was offered through a deal from Hurricanes.

The general manager also believes that Jesperi Kotkaniemi has leveraged all the tools needed to succeed with Al Kindi. But the players are responsible to raise their level of play And Determine what they need to improve , two things Kotkaniemi missed in his years in Montreal.

When players do not do what they are told to do, the coach has to make decisions to win matches Brigvin explained. And when players think this is a punishment for them, it is probably due to a lack of maturity on their part.

The player has a responsibility to develop it, and we provide the same tools to all of our players. Quote from:Mark Bergiveen

However, the arrival of Christian Dvorak should allow the team to happily fill in the Finn’s departure. The 25-year-old center, who has played for the Arizona Coyotes so far, has been the subject of interest for several teams. Who were trying to get him, so we are very proud to have him here with us Brigvin explained.

According to him, Dvorak signed a contract with a salary that suits well in Organizational Chart , in addition to offering a style of play that allows win matches .

Christian Dvorak Photo: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

Dvorak is a nature center, responsible in both directions from the ice rink. This isn’t the player that will make you say “cool,” but he plays it honestly. He knows how to manage score, dial and play the right way to win matches. There are a lot of things to love about this player Rejoice, Burgvin.

For his part, Dvorak, who also spoke via video conference, said Excited to join a team that wants to win which just came out of Good elimination cycle .

This is the kind of team you want to play with, with many good players who can score. I am excited to play with them. Quote from:Christian Dvorak

Every season, Dvorak sets himself a goal improve as a player The recipe will not be different this year. Among the elements that he thinks can be improved, select it offensive contribution .

I can play back and forth on the ice and win matches, but I think I can score a little more and make more plays. , filmed it, explaining that he hopes to be successful in the power game with his new team.

The first skating at the New Canadiens Center could happen on September 26 at the Bell Center, during the first game between the team, which will be shown in front of 7,500 vaccinated spectators.