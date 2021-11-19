Best Google Pixel 6 Cases You Can Buy

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

While it’s important to keep your new Pixel 6 secure, a wallet case adds another layer of functionality. Wallet phone cases not only protect the phone – some are very strong – but they also allow you to ditch your wallet and carry credit cards, ID, and cash with your phone. Here’s a look at the best Pixel 6 cases you can get right now!

Best Google Pixel 6 wallet case: Foluu wallet

Pixel 6 Foluu

This faux leather wallet case features three credit card or ID card slots and a large bill pocket. The sheet cover doubles as a kickstand and is held in place with a magnetic strap. Forget about your wallet with this premium phone case for Pixel 6.

Advantages:

He has a pocket for money. Folio cover doubles as kickstand

Negatives:

Magnetic closure may loosen over time

The Foluu wallet is made of faux leather that looks elegant and feels comfortable. The TPU case keeps the phone firmly in place. The cover of the sheet can also be folded up and used as a kickstand. The box comes with 3 card slots and a large bill pocket. There aren’t a lot of color options here, but you can choose between black, blue, and gray.

Looking for more wallet case options for your Google Pixel 6? We also recommend the following:

The Spigen Slim Armor CS is a great protective case for the Pixel 6. It’s not a traditional case, but it does come with an external card slot that can comfortably hold a few cards.

The VRS Design Damda Wallet has the same spirit as the Spigen wallet above, but is more robust. It can also hold more, and the back compartment can hold three or four cards and cash.

The Vena vCommute Pixel 6 wallet case comes with a compartment that can hold up to three cards. The hatch is well hidden and not as large as the Spigen or Damda cases. The chassis is also durable and meets MIL-STD 810G-516.6 for drop protection.

