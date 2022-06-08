Boris Johnson: The ‘Party Gate’ Isn’t Over Yet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He survived a vote of no-confidence by his party’s deputies. This conservative rebellion heralds a period of political instability in Britain. Johnson will have to fight to stay in power.

He won by 211 votes to 148. So it would be enough for 32 other MPs to lose confidence in him during a future vote to remove him from power.

The vote showed how his support in the party and the population has eroded since last year.

The ‘Partygate’ scandal revealed that he hosted raucous parties that violated his government’s rules on the pandemic while the rest of the country was forced to stay indoors. His blatant hypocrisy fair play The British, it was considered abhorrent.

Boris Johnson – ex-journalist – sociopathic, self-centered, compulsive and pathological liar. Like Donald Trump. The only thing that matters to him is winning by any means, moral or not.

A recent poll showed the Conservatives trailing by about ten points from Labour. And 59% of respondents wanted Johnson to be removed from office.

He was loudly booed by the crowds at St Paul’s Cathedral when he attended the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Critical days await Boris

Today, during question period in the House of Commons, we will see if Tory MPs will rise to demand his resignation.

Even rebel lawmakers intend to paralyze the legislative process to prevent Johnson from implementing his platform.

If Johnson survives this week, he will face further turmoil on June 23, when a by-election is likely to be major defeats for the Conservatives and further deteriorate his leadership.

Johnson may also be the subject of a second vote of no-confidence in six months’ time. In principle, a Conservative leader who wins a vote of confidence cannot be challenged for 12 months. But the rules can be changed. According to a senior conservative official, this is under review.

After Thatcher and May, Johnson

History shows that Conservative prime ministers who undergo such a vote of no confidence – even if they win it – are usually forced out of office within months. There Boris Johnson received a lower grade than his predecessors, Theresa May in 2018 and Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

MI May was fired six months later after relentless pressure from party leaders and members. MI Thatcher only lasted a few days: her government turned on her. Is this the fate that awaits Johnson?

The poll numbers are so negative that even the sanctioned Boris Johnson wouldn’t want to risk calling an early general election. The public will surely trust him even less than the members of his own party.