Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of “evil intent” by selling their winery

Brad Pitt accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of having “evil intentions” against him when a Russian businessman sold his shares in their wine estate in the south of France, where she knew the actor was very attached.

The accusations were presented by Brad Pitt in new court documents that recently attached to the star’s civil complaint in Los Angeles court earlier this year.

The former Hollywood couple teamed up in 2011 with a family of French winegrowers to produce “Miraval Côtes de Provence,” named after their castle in the town of Val, near Correns in the Var (southern France). eastern France).

The 500 hectare property, including 50 hectares of vineyards, was purchased in 2008.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married there in 2014, after years of living as a married couple, before embarking on divorce proceedings in 2016 that have since continued in protracted legal battles, particularly over custody of their six children.

Last February, Brad Pitt filed a complaint against Angelina Jolie, because, according to him, she sold her shares in October 2021 when “the two stars agreed never to sell (…) without the consent of one or the other.”

He also accused her of stopping “a long time ago” from contributing financially to the case when she carried out this deal.

In an updated version of the complaint reviewed by AFP, the actor’s lawyers asserted that “Jolie had malicious intent against Pete” by making this sale.

They also accuse Iori Scheffler, the Russian businessman who owns the spirits brand that bought Angelina Jolie’s shares in the Maraval estate, of having “harmful associations and intentions”.

Mr. Scheffler “maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals who are part of the intimate circle of Vladimir Putin,” the Russian president.

However, Yuri Scheffler has long been a critic of the Putin regime and faced legal action in 2002 against the Russian state.

In March, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Mr. Schilfer said in a statement that he had since been “exiled from Russia” and that he had been rebranding his famous brand of vodka with “Ukraine Solidarity.”

Brad Pitt’s lawyers believe that this does not prevent this brand, “Stoli”, from being “synonymous with Russia” for the general public and thus from posing a “significant international risk” to the marketing of wines from the estate. Miraval.

The complaint also refers to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MBS”) as part of Schelfer’s “ominous network of colleagues.”