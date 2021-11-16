Brendamore management breaks the ice in Val d’Or

Five new members sit around the council table, which now consists of five men and four women.

Celine Brendamore presided over her first council meeting as Mayor of Val d’Or. Photo: Radio Canada / Marc-Andre Landry

Although she has already held the role of Pro-Mayor in the past. Celine Brendamore did not hide that she lived this first evening with tension.

She admitted that it was not just small feelings. I had to talk to myself before the session. I touched my mother’s ring a lot, because I know she would have been proud to see me in this position. But as soon as the meeting started I found myself in my shoes and all went well.

Although many new faces have appeared at the council table, the new mayor expects to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

She says I know it will be fine. Last Friday and Saturday we had meetings with all the department heads and visited all the city infrastructures. It will contribute to everyone’s sense of belonging and also make work easier when we sit down to get the budget, which is a big part of our start in our state.

The members of the Val d’Or Council met for their first session on 15 November. Photo: Radio Canada / Marc-Andre Landry

Newly elected to the Lac-Blouin-Center-ville area, Benjamin Turcotte also enjoyed his first meeting as a councilman.

He said there was an emotional moment when I sat in the seat. It is a great honor to be able to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life for the residents of Valdorín. I’m very spoiled.

Celine Brendamore will reveal the responsibilities of each advisor on December 6. We already know that Lycian Maureen will be serving as Vice Mayor for the next 12 months.