Bringing the Africa Cup of Nations for Canadians

Ottawa journalist Jean-Marie Vianney will be in Yaounde for the next few weeks to inform African communities in Canada.

the African Nations Cup can It was postponed several times, and the infrastructure was not ready. The pandemic has added to all of this, but we have come to a consensus. The Cameroonian authorities have reassured the international football authorities. Concerns are late… The tournament is moving forward, and everything seems to be going well , Mr. Vianney analyzes.

Burkina Faso defender Issa Kabore defends the ball against Cape Verde at the African Cup of Nations. Photo: AFP/Kenzo Tripuillard

The tournament, which takes place every two years, was first presented in 2021. If Cameroon is able to host the event, it is largely due to pressure from African players and former players who took the floor when his organization was called. Question in recent months.

The continent is changing. New leadership and new youth frequent international bodies and gain a bad reputation for saying things. The new president Samuel Eto’o is a famous player, [a aidé] Especially with the support of so many players and veterans coming together. We want to ensure that this competition is a place for gathering, reunion and dynamism. The freelance journalist adds.

Former Cameroonian footballer, Samuel Eto’o Photo: Getty Images / Giuseppe Bellini

the African Nations Cup can It brings together 24 teams from the continent and Jean-Marie Vianney will cover the activities of the National Council of Ethnic Press. He wants to focus on the stories that resonate in communities across the country over the coming weeks.

We should take advantage of the presence of delegations. Ottawa has large Algerian, Moroccan, Egyptian, Sierra Leonean, Camerian, Nigerian, etc. communities. You have to see how delegates act and inform communities here , says Mr. Viani, who is originally from Cameroon.

The contributions of communities and women will be interesting. The language dynamics in Cameroon can also teach us things. You have to look at the English-speaking and French-speaking communities and how they coexist. There have been conflicts, so I want to see the state of play , defines a journalist who deals with the issue of sovereign movements in the west of the country.

Fans celebrate Cameroon’s goal in the west of the country. The Africa Cup of Nations is closely watched across the continent. Photo: Getty Images/Charly Triballeau/AFP

« I want to talk about the Canadian experience and the place it has occupied in building football stadiums. Canadian ingenuity paid off. I want to see how this experience contributed to this event. » – Quote from Jean-Marie Vianney, journalist

As a journalist and football fan, Jean-Marie Vianney will obviously have his eyes set on the grass to witness the sporting performances of the world’s best footballers. He admits that he will find it a little difficult to maintain his objectivity.

The best country will win on February 6. But of course I would like Cameroon to win so as not to anger my fellow Cameroonians and my brothers. The journalist laughs. The important thing is to win African and international football. Competition should allow us to forget about the vagaries of COVID.