Bronze Medal for Brendan McKay and Mark McMorris in Colorado

McKay finished third in the men’s half-pipe skating event while McMorris placed third in the men’s free skating event.

American Alex Ferreira scored 95.75 points in the semi-pipe final to claim his second straight win in two separate competitions over Half Pipe in Copper Mountain, Colo.

The 27-year-old Ferreira almost already represents the United States at the Beijing Olympics. He defeated fellow countryman Aaron Blank and McKay.

Two-time reigning Olympic champion, American David Wise, had to settle for fifth.

Canadians Noah Bowman and Simon Dartois finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

In the men’s snowboarding freestyle event, the thrill continued until the end, but it was American Red Gerrard who took the gold on her last downhill.

Gerrard, the reigning Olympic champion, beat compatriot Chris Corning and McMorris.

Darcy Sharp (5th), William Brierley (13th) and Sebastien Toutant (22nd) also represented Canada at the event.

On the men’s front, New Zealander Zoe Sadowski Sinnott edged out the competition with a score of 97.75.

Finland’s Eni Rukajarvi (90.75) and Japan’s Kokomo Murasi (87.75) took the podium. Two-time Olympic champion Jimmy Anderson struggled to get to seventh.

Quebec’s Laurie Bleuen ranked eleventh with a total of 39.75 points.