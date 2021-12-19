Texas is building its own “wall” on the border with Mexico

Washington | Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said on Saturday that Texas had begun erecting its own “wall” – massive steel bars – on the border with Mexico, criticizing the Biden administration for failing to say it’s actually not enough against immigration. illegal.

• Read also: The increasingly fragmented United States

• Read also: Texas, a sad champion in plastic pollution

• Read also: Biden reached 79 years old, what about his succession?

Abbott said at a press conference that “Texas is truly taking a step unprecedented by any state” in the country, which is to build “a wall on our borders to secure and protect the sovereignty of the United States and our country . . .”

In the city of Rio Grande, he said, in front of a crane and steel bars, that action was “necessary for one reason only: the Biden administration failed to do its job.”

The governor, who has ambitions beyond his state, denounced the “fatal consequences” of Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies.

This border wall that you see behind us is a replica of the border wall that President Trump erected. Same material, same concept.

The construction of an “anti-immigrant” wall on the border between Mexico and the United States was one of Donald Trump’s main campaign promises during the 2016 presidential election.

Long divisions were built under the Trump administration, then stopped working under the Biden administration.

Mr. Abbott confirmed to Fox News that his state was able to “move so quickly” in construction because the wall was erected on land under the jurisdiction of Texas or owned by landowners “who have” […] The Biden administration is fed up.”

The latter is heavily criticized for its handling of illegal immigration: the left reproaches the president for his ruthlessness, and the right is plotting what it sees as laxity causing immigration into the air.