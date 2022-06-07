Bruce Cassidy was shot by Bruins

BOSTON SHOCK WAVE: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Don Sweeney, Bruins’ general manager, announced in a press release. Cassidy has been in charge of the team since February 7, 2017.

“Today I announced to Bruce Cassidy that we have decided to change our head coach,” Sweeney said. After 14 years working with Bruce, it’s a very tough decision.

“His record as a Bruins pilot is impressive. We appreciate him professionally and personally. After thinking about it, I felt our team needed a new voice going forward.

Cassidy set a record 245-108-46 at the helm of the Bruins. Under his leadership, Oursons reached the Eastern Conference final in 2019, the year they won the Jack-Adams Cup, awarded to the best coach in the ring.

“I would like to thank Bruce for everything he has done for the Bruins organisation,” said President Cam Neely. He was a great coach who allowed this team to win many matches.

Bruins said they will begin the search for his replacement immediately.

“I am completely confident that Dawn will find the best candidate to help this team reach its full potential,” concluded Neely.

Cassidy, a former NHL defender, worked behind the bench for the Providence Bruins of the NHL from 2008 to 2016.