BTS: Their new English title Butter is about to release?

K-Pop BTS is about to release their second English song, “Butter,” we’ve got the info!

If Ed Sheeran returns soon with a new title, This is not the only one! In fact, Big Hit Music, the production house of the K-Pop Group, BTS, announced the release of their second English-language single, titled “ghee”. The track will be available on May 21 and will be billed as “A fun and happy summer song.” but that is not all ! To accompany this announcement, a 15-second teaser was revealed. In this short video, which you can see above, we can see a heart-shaped piece of butter bearing the band’s logo slowly melting into a bowl.

“ghee” So it’s my second English language single after the tube “dynamite” It was released last August. The track quickly became a worldwide success, debuting at # 1 on the Billboard charts, never before seen by a Korean music group.. To promote his return, BTS He will organize many events including the “BTS Meal”, a menu designed according to the preferences of the singers that will be marketed in McDonald’s restaurants in 50 countries, but unfortunately France is not one of them. a tour ‘Soul Map’ For its part, it is still postponed. However, It might be a good thing that BTS is preparing a potential collaboration with Justin Bieber that will please fans.

Credits: Big Hit Music