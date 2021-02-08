Treat yourself to an Apple 1 designed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak for $ 1.5 million

For a few days now, IT enthusiasts and the Apple brand have had the opportunity to acquire one of the rare Apple 1’s computers dating back to 1976. At $ 1.5 million On eBay!

Rare because on the one hand, only 200 copies were produced when it was released and it works perfectly 45 years later! Regarding its authenticity, the device was verified in August 2019 by Apple 1 expert Corey Cohen, at the Vintage Computer Festival West, a trade fair during which the device operates continuously for six hours a day, the seller said on eBay.

This solid nugget to discover on eBay is one of the first 50 copies of the Apple 1 built in 1976 by the same Apple founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and one of six existing copies incorporated into the original Byte Shop wood housing. It also bears an unmodified NTI motherboard “in near perfect condition”, the description of the object states.

The unit, which contained the original power supply and Datanetics Version D keyboard, came with Sony TV-115 at the time.

If you have $ 1.5 million, Time to get on This unique and historic piece!