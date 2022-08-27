Canada Games: Silver Medal for Julievilloise Maylie Valiquette and Bouchervilloise Charles-Étienne Tabet

Maylie Valiquette and Charles-Étienne Tabet won a silver medal in rowing at the Canadian Summer Games. Only one crew from Quebec made it to the podium, the women’s lightweight pair of paddles. Julie resident Miley Faliquet and teammate Marianne Cote-Machala were beaten on the finish line by the Ontario crew by just 0.77 seconds in the final double held last Sunday. “We had no expectations,” Miley said after the race. “Our aim was to gain experience after two years without competition due to the pandemic. We were a little surprised, but we are very happy to score the second fastest time in both the qualifiers and the final.” 19-year-old Julieveloise also competed in the singles boat race and finished sixth.

For his part, Bouchervillois Charles-Étienne Tabet, who collaborated with Samuel-Olivier Maconco, took second place in the lightweight double row boats. “Race in a manned boat was a stimulating and enriching experience,” Charles Etienne said at the end of the race. “For the doubles, I knew we could win a medal. We succeeded thanks to the training that my partner and I put ourselves in, Samuel,” added the rower from Boucherville, who finished sixth in the individual rowboat during the St. Catherine Regatta.

Two other South Beach rowers were part of the Quebec team in this discipline. Longueuil’s Victor Lefevre finished fourth in the rowing quadruple races on Saturday. Charles Etienne Tabet who was also part of the crew. The next day, in the double paddles, he finished fifth. “I am very satisfied with our results,” said the Longueuil athlete. “The competition was very tough. We had to face the crews that participated in the World Junior and U-23 Championships. Bouchervilloise, Sandrine Noël, was sixth twice with four kits, both peak and torque.

For these South Shore athletes, the Canadian Games led them to learn a lot. For Miley Faliquet, this competition allowed her to position herself among the Canadian rowers and determine what she could improve. For his part, Victor Lefevre sees these games as another step in his career. “Next is the Canadian Championship in the fall. I want to do better and I know I can do more.”