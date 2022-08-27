Michael Melling, CEO of Bell Media, Takes Vacation After Lisa LaFlamme’s Departure

A Bell Media executive is taking a leave of absence from his job amid the fallout from the firing of Lisa LaFlamme as a star anchor for the company’s newsletter.

An internal memo from Bell Media says Michael Melling, vice president of news, is immediately taking time off to spend time with his family.

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, came under fire after M.I LaFlamme announced last week in a video posted on social media that his contract had been terminated.

In the video, the longtime CTV National News anchor said she was “surprised” by the company’s decision.

Bell Media said the termination of M.I LaFlamme 35 years later was a business decision and she wanted to steer the anchor role in “another direction”.

This dismissal raised questions among critics in the media about whether sexism and aging played a role in the cabinet reshuffle.

In its statement, Bell Media emphasized that it takes allegations of discrimination “seriously” and is taking steps to initiate an internal third-party review of the editorial room within the next few weeks.

The internal memo issued on Friday said Mr Melling’s decision to take leave “reflects our desire to support the newsroom and do everything we can to help the team cope with the current circumstances”.

Richard Gray, currently regional general manager for the Eastern District, will take over as acting vice president of news, with support from Karen Moses, senior vice president of content and news development, according to the memo, internal division.

Social media support

Since his departure, Wendy’s, Dove, and Sports Illustrated They showed their support on social media for MI LaFlamme, who has been open about not dyeing her gray hair.

Wendy’s changed the red-haired mascot’s hair to gray, while Dove announced that she would donate $100,000 to Catalyst, a Canadian organization that helps create better workplaces for women.

Sports Illustrated She changed her Twitter cover photo to show 74-year-old model Maye Musk.

It was announced Lisa LaFlamme’s departure and replacement on August 15th, disappointing viewers who thought she should have gotten a proper review for the departure and the job.

Bell Media said it “regretted” the way Ms.I LaFlamme was run because it “may have left the wrong impression on viewers” that his career was not appreciated.

Lisa Laflame said in her video that she found out in June that Bell Media was terminating her contract with CTV National News, but kept it under wraps until the details were finalised. Omar Sachedina has been appointed to replace her.

At a public meeting with staff last week, Karen Moses claimed that Ms.I LaFlamme turned down the opportunity to say goodbye.

In a recording of the meeting obtained by The Canadian Press, she told employees that Lisa Laflame had not only been fired from the company.

“She was offered so many options to go back and do so many things, which she refused, and I respect that,” the lady said.I Moses, without giving details of other job opportunities Bell Media has offered to Lisa Films.

