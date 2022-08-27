Trump is guilty | Montreal Magazine

Reading the FBI agent’s testimony against Donald Trump, the situation appears to be more serious than what has been leaked so far in the media. Even if its text has been greatly revised.

First, the FBI agent tells the judge that he discovered various criminal elements during his investigation, but he will focus on one category: those related to the unlawful keeping of secret, classified, or high secrets. Next, the document quotes excerpts from laws affecting national defense.

Finally, the affidavit refers to the espionage laws of foreign powers. These are all items that indicate what FBI agents have been looking for. The statement also clarified that the search request was based on the fear that many documents had disappeared.

Finally, the FBI agent explained that for months, Trump refused to cooperate and hand over the documents, arguing that he could declassify all the documents he wanted anyway.

1) Can Trump declassify top-secret documents?

Trump may request declassification of these types of documents when he was president. But he is no longer. This defense does not hold up.

2) Why was the statement revised?

Several reasons explain censorship of advertising. Before a judge ordered his release, the Department of Justice opposed his release, in order to protect FBI informants and to prevent evidence from being destroyed in any related investigations.

3) Why did Trump insist on keeping these documents secret?

Trump could have taken inappropriate documents with him in the bustle of leaving. (Moreover, the lack of planning for his departure supports the hypothesis of the attempted coup.) However, the excuse lies in reading the ad. For several months, Trump voluntarily withheld top-secret documents. Worse, their access was not well secured. All hypotheses are open to his deep motives, from his narcissism to espionage, by trying to monetize these documents in exchange for various advantages.

4) What is Trump looking for?

Trump wants the American justice system to look like a biased actor. It is not. Searching for a US citizen is an exceptional job that can only be allowed in certain circumstances. The search for the home of a former US president is a historic precedent. So this pedigree has been prepared with the greatest care. Especially since Trump has the financial means to hire the best lawyers to defend him.

5) Why was the statement leaked?

The game is not only played in court. It is also public, as with all major trials. At the end of any potential judgment, Americans will have to feel that justice has been served, or else the judiciary will be shaken. In general, this feeling stems from the nature of the offense committed, the reputation of the accused, and the arguments being discussed in court. But Trump doesn’t seem interested in discussing the facts. Instead, he’s trying to convince people that the American justice system is from the Joe Biden administration’s paycheck. This is an aberration for anyone familiar with the principle of separation of powers in the United States. It is also a tacit admission that he cannot fight on merit, because he is guilty.