Canada has won two major world championships

Having already had a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics in their pocket, the Canadian team did not have to worry too much about its result.

However, it was a vital performance for the maple leaf representatives who, due to the pandemic, have not participated in a high-profile competition since the Pan American Games in Lima, in 2019.

Everyone told us it was our best performance so far. This competition was really important to us because it was our only chance to compete before the Olympics Quebec’s Andre Anne Cottier confirmed after the performance that the Canadians scored 88.9380 points.

We are very satisfied with our performance, we were able to perform under pressure and this proves that we are ready for Tokyo. Quote from:Jacqueline Simono, artistic swimmer

In addition to Côté and Simoneau, the other participants in the team’s technical event were Claudia Holzner, Halle Pratt, Audrey Julie, Rosalie Poissonault, Emily Armstrong and Emma Spot.

Preparing the Canadian Forces has not been easy since his arrival in Barcelona, ​​with many members of the squad having to deal with an annoyance that slowed their training. Cote believes, however, that nothing can show signs of fatigue during their program.

Remusques’ injury prevented Camille Viola Dion from taking part in the event, but she will be back with her teammates on Friday for the team’s free skating.

The Italians (90.7917 points) climbed to the top of the podium during the technical program, ahead of the Spaniards (90.5506 points).

Simono’s highest move

A few hours later, Jacqueline Simono is back in the water for her solo artwork. It was a success in all areas.

The 24-year-old topped the competition with a score of 90.4573, six points ahead of her nearest rival, Lara Michenig of Liechtenstein.

It’s one of the highest scores I’ve seen in competition and I’m really proud of it. Simono said following his performance, adding that the coaches’ confidence made a huge difference in the event.