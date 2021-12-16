Canada, partner of tax havens – editorial

When it comes to tax evasion, Canadian legislation appears to be very lenient. This friendly nation of tax havens prefers a cherished blackout to its anonymous corporate beneficiaries.

It shouldn’t surprise us to find Canada at the center of a history of tax evasion with France, according to a survey launch. This friend of tax havens has fully integrated his economy with the economies of the Caribbean jurisdictions, which he helped found, and in many ways imitates some of his own creatures. Navy.

Legislation in Nova Scotia, in the east of the country, for example grants tax benefits to Bermuda entities that employ in the capital, Halifax, accountants who work on files related to this tax haven law, in order to allow privately-owned Canadians to circumvent their tax obligations in the country. It is so integrated that, for a long time, the Canadian Public Accountants Association had members all over the country…as well as in Barbados and Bermuda, as if these laws were in fact Canadian components. Even today, the Atlantic Management College of Certified Professional Accountants merges eastern Canada and Bermuda as in the same geopolitical space.

Hide the real beneficiaries

As an appropriate legislation, Canada also prefers ambiguity regarding the identity of anonymous corporate beneficiaries. Attorney Mario Busamay, who is also an advisor to …