ExpoCité relies on film shooting for re-release

ExpoCité Director Catherine Chenier presented her insights to members of Quebec City’s municipal council Tuesday morning during the 2022 Budget plenary session.

We are now part of the Quebec Film Sourcebook, where we realized we had good spaces that could be of use to Quebec products, among other things. , identifies the director of ExpoCité.

The Quebec Film Sourcebook is a catalog with several filming locations in the county.

An advertisement for ExpoCité in the Quebec Film Sourcebook Catalog, available in English at the Bureau du cinéma et de la tv du Québec. Photo: screenshot / source book for Quebec film

Ms. Chenier specified that filming has already taken place on the ExpoCité website, but this area of ​​activity could be an interesting way to increase traffic.

balanced budget

ExpoCité is recovering from a difficult year, due to the pandemic, in particular, and containment.

A budget deficit of $2.2 million will be recorded in 2021. Unfortunately, what was expected turned out. On the other hand, in 2022, expenditures are expected to be equal to revenue, i.e. $10 million. , confirms Catherine Chenier.

When asked about the number of visitors to outdoor spaces, such as Place Jean-Béliveau and the wooded area near the Grand Marché, the manager explained that without the ticket office, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of visitors.

We’ll work on a way to find out this data. But in 2021, we can say that a few hundred thousand people have attended , she believes.